Earl Bentz receives Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission 2023 Legacy Award

Nashville resident Earl Bentz has been honored as the recipient of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission 2023 Legacy Award. The award was presented to Bentz at the Commission’s meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge.
The Legacy Award was established in 2021 to recognize those people who demonstrate a commitment to hunting, fishing, and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee. Bentz, an avid hunter and fisherman, served as past commissioner and chairman during his appointment. He is also a founding board member of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.
Bentz began his career as a teenager working for his uncle at his marine dealership in Charleston, South Carolina, and then became a nine-time national and two-time world champion boat racer. Following his racing days, he accepted a position with Hydra-Sports and then founded Stratos Boats, Javelin Boats, and Triton Boats. In 2018, he founded Caymas Boats, producing high quality boats in Tennessee.
He is credited with developing many of the designs and system standards on today’s bass boats, including the “Award of Excellence” winning retractable boarding ladder by the National Safe Boating Council. He has been inducted into both the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and National Marine Manufacturers Association Hall of Fame.
Bentz joins outdoors mentor David Wright from Chattanooga and fishing legend Bill Dance from Collierville as Legacy Award winners. The TFWC voted on the award at its January meeting.