The third annual 'My TN State Park' fundraiser was a success, raising over $113,000 for projects that will improve Tennessee State Parks.
From repairing hiking trails to supporting animal ambassadors to enhancing education efforts, the funds raised will be put to good use.
Visitors from all over the state and beyond contributed over 1,600 donations that counted as votes for their favorite parks.
- Paris Landing State Park took first place in Group #1 (Parks With Over 750,000 Annual Visitors), raising over $5,600. They plan to use the funds to purchase food and the necessary equipment to enhance the aviary for their Birds of Prey program.
- South Cumberland State Park came in first place in Group #2 (Parks With 350–750,000 Annual Visitors), raising over $3,300. The funds will be used to enhance the aviary for the Birds of Prey program and replace the wooden footbridges and structures on the Fiery Gizzard Trail System.
- Frozen Head State Park came in first place in Group #3 (Parks With Less Than 350,000 Annual Visitors), raising over $10,700. These funds will be used to purchase equipment to maintain trails, trail signage, invasive species control, and Natural Area rehabilitation, as well as to enhance their backcountry experience for guests.
The parks that ranked first place in their group will be awarded unique wooded plaques featuring the names of all their donors.
Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park had the highest increase in donations year over year, exceeding their goal and raising over $6,000. The park plans to purchase a pop-up dog park that will provide a safe place for dogs to be off-leash while enjoying the outdoors in downtown Nashville.