Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library reaches 200 million books milestone

It's a cause to celebrate! Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has mailed out a total of 200 million books worldwide since its launch in 1995. The early childhood book-gifting program sends high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children from birth to age five, with its mission to inspire a love of reading.
To commemorate the milestone, seven Dolly bookmarks will be hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during September (International Literacy Month) to children and families currently enrolled in the program. Children must be enrolled by July 31, 2023 to receive Imagination Library books in September.
Seven lucky children in five countries who find the bookmarks in their books will win a video chat with Dolly, a personalized signed letter, an autographed photo, and four Dollywood Theme Park tickets. In addition, The Dollywood Foundation will donate $2,000 (USD, CAD, AUD) or £2,000 GBP to their respective local Imagination Library Partners.
Dolly Parton, the program's Founder, said, “Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I am so very proud of and I want to thank all our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart. But we’re just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.”
Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 to serve the children of her hometown in Sevier County, Tennessee.
Today, her program spans five countries and gifts over 2.4 million free, high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to children around the world. The Imagination Library is open to all children under the age of five in geographic areas with operating programs.
To learn more, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/200-million-books.
