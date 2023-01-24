The Pines Theater in Sevierville, Tennessee, the site of Dolly Parton's first paid show, has been remodeled and reopened to the public.
The theater opened in 1944 and could hold up to 700 people. It hosted a variety of country music stars, comedians, and radio shows.
At 10 years old, Dolly Parton performed her first show to a paying audience at the Pines Theater. Dolly created a replica of the theater in her theme park, Dollywood, called Jukebox Junction.
The theater closed around 1957 and was later used as a florist shop and thrift store. Compass Ventures bought the building and restored it to become a new entertainment venue called The Pines, and is newly open for all to visit a piece of music history.