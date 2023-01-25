Dollar General has announced the launch of a mobile health clinic, provided by DocGo On-Demand, that will be visiting three stores in Middle Tennessee.
Customers can book an appointment on the Dollar General Well Being website or call 1-844-443-6246, and walk-in services are also available. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day at the Dollar General on Highway 48 in Clarksville (Sundays and Mondays), the store on Ashland City Road in Clarksville (Wednesdays and Thursdays), and the store on Highway 48 in Cumberland Furnace (Fridays and Saturdays).
DocGo On-Demand accepts Medicaid/TennCare, Medicare, select plans from major insurance companies, as well as a cash option.
Dollar General and DocGo plan to evaluate customer response and decide whether to expand the program.