On February 2, 2023, Bryce Allen Axline, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was handed down a 65-month prison sentence by the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Axline was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and will be subject to federal supervised release for three years upon his release from prison.
This conviction came as a result of a single-car accident in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the night of June 7, 2021. Evidence showed that Axline was intoxicated and driving recklessly when he crashed his car into an embankment on the Spur, severely injuring two female passengers, aged 19, and causing the death of the other. Axline himself suffered minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital the following day.
The surviving victim's victim impact statement was presented to the court, as well as the victim impact statements of the deceased victim's family members, who were present in court for the sentencing hearing. The deceased victim's father addressed the court on behalf of the family.
The investigation was conducted by the National Park Service's Investigative Service Branch, and Assistant United States Attorney LaToyia T. Carpenter represented the United States.