The city of Charleston Recreation Board will be hosting the first annual Founder’s Day event at Hoyt Berry Park, on Market Street Northeast in Charleston, TN
On June 1st, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., the City of Charleston will present Founder's Day to celebrate the history and founding of the city of Charleston.
The schedule includes the following events:
- Opening speech from Mayor Donna McDermott
- Historical speech from Historical Society member Darlene Goins
- Moon Pie eating contest
- Kids cookie baking contest
- Skillet Toss contest
- Watermelon eating contest
- Dunking booth
- Kids games, including hula hooping, jump rope, sack races, 3-legged races
- Greased Pig Run
- Singing duet from the Calfee Girls
- Live music from Wade Sims
- Local food vendors
- Prizes, certificates, ribbons, and other giveaways