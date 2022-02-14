Chattanooga travelers will soon have a new non-stop option when flying to Miami.
American Airlines will begin the new service on Saturday, May 7. The new route between Chattanooga and Miami is Saturday-only service.
Flights will depart CHA at 6:177am and arrive at MIA at 8:20am.
The other leg will depart MIA at 9:50pm and arrive at CHA at 11:58pm.
“The Chattanooga Airport has focused on securing new routes to meet the needs and wishes of passengers, and we’re thankful to our partners like American for increasing their offerings,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “Miami has been on our radar for a while, and we’re just as excited as passengers to have this flight and for the opportunities it brings for vacation and business.”
The flight will use an Embraer 175 and seat 76, including 12 in first class.
“The Chattanooga Airport is a key economic driver for our region, and expanding our air service to include highly sought-after destinations is of critical importance to our business community,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “Service to Miami is a win for our residents, and we will continue to work hard to increase both our domestic and international reach to help employers grow their Chattanooga footprint.”
The addition of the new Miami flight means the Chattanooga Airport offers nonstop service to nine cities.