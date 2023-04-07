A Hamilton County teacher at Central High School was suspended without pay on March 31, pending the completion of an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct.
Stay with Local 3 as we learn more and update you with the latest.
Chattanooga
Cloudy
H 57°
L 51°
57°
Altamont
Rain
H 59°
L 48°
47°
Athens
Cloudy
H 54°
L 48°
53°
Benton
Cloudy
H 57°
L 51°
57°
Chatsworth
Cloudy
H 57°
L 51°
57°
Dalton
Cloudy
H 59°
L 49°
54°
Dayton
Rain
H 51°
L 45°
44°
Dunlap
Cloudy
H 57°
L 51°
57°
Murphy
Cloudy
H 54°
L 48°
53°
Pikeville
Rain
H 51°
L 45°
44°
Summerville
Cloudy
H 64°
L 48°
57°
Ringgold
Cloudy
H 57°
L 51°
57°
Trenton
Cloudy
H 57°
L 51°
57°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.