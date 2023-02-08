On January 26, 2023, Dr. John Crocker and the Interventional Radiology team at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital (JMCGH) performed Tennessee's third-ever arterial thrombectomy, using Penumbra's Lightning Flash thrombectomy catheter.
As Dr. Crocker explains, the procedure is a much more efficient and minimally-invasive alternative to open surgery, requiring only minimal sedation and a tiny incision that requires only a Band-Aid upon completion.
The Lightning Flash catheter is equipped with sensors and a computer that can adjust the vacuum, allowing for quick extraction of the deadly clot.
Keith Garner, Executive Director of Radiology for JMCGH, stated, “We are extremely excited to be able to offer and perform these potentially life-saving procedures here within our Interventional Radiology Department at JMCGH, as well as, also be the first in the state of Tennessee to perform them. Being one of the first hospitals in the world to perform these vital procedures, reiterates that WTH-JMCGH truly does offer world-class care right here in the heart of West Tennessee!”