This weekend, on March 25th, the Hackler-Wood American Legion Post 145 in Bristol, Tenn. will host a Challenge 22 Walk to raise awareness for the organization's suicide-prevention initiative, "Be the One".
The event comes in response to when National Commander Vincent J. Troiola said the organization’s “Be the One” initiative needed to be a collaborative effort during the 2022 American Legion National Convention in Milwaukee.
At 9:45 a.m., participants will leave Post 145 and walk to the Cumberland Park Veterans Memorial and then return to the post, covering approximately 2.2 miles. The event is coordinated by Sons of The American Legion Squadron Adjutant Rick Minnick, who said he wanted to "raise awareness and make it where I could get a lot of people".
Tennessee First District Commander James McLaughlin has assisted in getting other posts in the area involved with the walk, and East Tennessee Vice Commander Todd McKinley plans on attending the event.
The American Legion has called on all Legion Family members to stage “Be the One” events and share their efforts on Legiontown. Social media users are encouraged to use the #BeTheOne hashtag to share their events via The American Legion's social media channels.