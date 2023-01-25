The Tennessee State Veterinarian has reported the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, and can be spread through contact with wild birds or human interactions.
Since September 2022, HPAI cases have been found in Bledsoe, Davidson, Obion, Tipton, and Weakley Counties.
In response to the detection, animal health officials have established a control zone, of a little over 6 miles, surrounding the affected facility. Within the zone, poultry will be tested and monitored for illness, and poultry movement requires permitting until the zone is released. Animal Health staff are contacting poultry owners within the control zone to answer questions and provide information.
Although HPAI does not pose a food safety risk, no infected poultry will be allowed to enter the food supply. Poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. The risk of human infection with avian influenza during poultry outbreaks is very low; no transmission to humans was reported during the outbreak that affected commercial poultry farms in Tennessee in 2017.
Tennesseans who own backyard flocks or pet birds are encouraged to sign up for TDA’s email service, The Word on Birds, which provides email alerts about health threats affecting domesticated birds in the state.
Owners should also practice thorough biosecurity measures such as washing their hands before and after interacting with domesticated birds, dedicating shoes only for use in coops or poultry houses, disinfecting any equipment used in coops or poultry houses, and vehicles used for transporting birds, and deterring wild birds from interacting with domesticated birds.
Help keep it from spreading; if you see any signs of illness or have any sudden increase in sick birds or bird deaths, please report it immediately to the Tennessee State Veterinarian’s office at (615) 837-5120 and/or USDA at 1-866-536-7593. More biosecurity tips and HPAI resources can be found online at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/animals/animal-health/avian-influenza.html
Tennessee's commercial poultry industry contributes significantly to the state's economy; more than 600 family farms generate $376 million annually from broiler chickens alone.
It is important that bird owners take necessary precautions against HPAI so that this industry continues to thrive without interruption from this highly transmissible disease.