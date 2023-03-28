Automotive parts supplier to invest $54 million in metal stamping expansion

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter have announced that Toyota Boshoku Tennessee, LLC (TBTN) will be investing $54.4 million to expand its metal stamping facility in Jackson, creating 80 new jobs in Madison County. The expansion will add an additional 87,000 square feet to the existing Jackson facility, allowing the company to become a lower arm seat supplier while also supporting Toyota Boshoku America’s other locations.
Headquartered in Jackson, TBTN specializes in metal stamping for the automotive industry and currently employs more than 600 Tennesseans. Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 25 economic development projects in Madison County, resulting in approximately 1,600 job commitments and $1.1 billion in capital investment.
In response to the news, Gov. Bill Lee commented, “Tennessee’s strong business climate and unmatched workforce continue to cement our state’s position as a leader in the automotive industry. I thank TBTN for its continued investment in Jackson and commitment to job creation across Southwest Tennessee.”
TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter added, “When a company chooses to expand in our state, it is not only a testament to Tennessee’s workforce and business climate, but also to the community that company calls home. Today’s announcement underscores that Jackson and Madison County have the right assets in place to continue facilitating TBTN’s growth and success.”