8 Tennessee State Parks restaurants offer Mother’s Day meals

Eight Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Mother’s Day dining on Sunday, May 14, presenting a meal with a view and a great park to enjoy afterward.

Parks restaurants hosting Mother’s Day diners are:

  • Cumberland Mountain State Park
  • Montgomery Bell State Park
  • Fall Creek Falls State Park
  • David Crockett State Park
  • Paris Landing State Park
  • Natchez Trace State Park
  • Henry Horton State Park
  • Pickwick Landing State Park

Details of times and menus are different for each park, and each are as follows:

CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK

Homestead Harvest Restaurant | 24 Office Dr, Crossville, TN 38555

931-484-7186

  • Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • $28 per adult, $14 per child 6-10 (not including tax, tip, drink), free for children under 5,
  • Reservations only required for parties of eight or more at 931-484-7186. Seating offered at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.
  • Menu – Honey baked ham, roast turkey, vegetables, salad bar, dessert

MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell | The Lodge at Montgomery Bell 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN 37029

615-797-1611

  • Buffet lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • $26.95 per adult, $14.95 children 12-under (not including tax, drinks; 18 percent gratuity for parties of eight or more)
  • Reservations required at 615-797-1611, option 5 or extension 1101, leave voicemail. Reservation cutoff date Wednesday, May 10.
  • Menu – Baked ham, catfish, fried chicken, vegetables, dessert

FALL CREEK FALLS STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls | 2536 Lakeside Drive, Spencer, TN 38585

423-881-5241

  • Buffet 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • $32 per adult, $16 for children 4-11 (tax and gratuity not included)
  • Reservations highly recommended at 423-881-5241. Cutoff date May 13
  • Shuttle available from overflow parking lot
  • Menu – Catfish, sliced ham, smoked turkey, vegetables, desserts

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant | 1400 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

931-762-9541

Breakfast and lunch

  • Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., $17 per adult, seniors 10 percent discount, half-price for children 6-11, free for 5-under with each paying adult (not including drink, tax, and gratuity)
  • No reservations not required
  • Menu – Breakfast: scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage
  • Lunch – 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. or while supplies last
  • $21 per person (not including drink, tax, and gratuity), children 6-11 half price per paying adult, 5-under free, seniors 10 percent discount
  • No reservations required
  • Menu – Roast beef, smoked ham, fried chicken tenders, vegetables, desserts

PARIS LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Paris Landing | 400 Lodge Rd., Buchanan, TN 38222

731-924-4300

  • Brunch, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Pricing by menu item – Eggs Benedict $15, Brunch Burger $15, Eggs Florentine $16, Chicken and Waffles $15
  • Reservations not accepted

NATCHEZ TRACE STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Natchez Trace | 567 Pin Oak Lodge Rd., Lexington, TN 38351

731-968-8176

  • Lunch buffet
  • $17.95 per adult, children 6-11 half price, children 5-under free with each paying adult (tax, drink, and gratuity not included)
  • Reservations required for parties of eight or more at 731-968-8176, with cutoff May 12 or until full.
  • Menu – Southern fried catfish, grilled chicken

HENRY HORTON STATE PARK

Conference Hall | 4209 Nashville Hwy., Chapel Hill, TN 37064

931-364-8205

  • Lunch buffet in Conference Hall, noon
  • $19, children $9 (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
  • Reservations required for buffet at 931-364-2222, cutoff May 9
  • Seating in restaurant 11 a.m.-3 p.m., walk-ins
  • $10-$15 plated lunch (not including drinks, tax, or gratuity)
  • No reservations required
  • Menu – Baked chicken, baked ham, vegetables, desserts

PICKWICK LANDING STATE PARK

The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing | 120 Playground Loop, Counce, TN 38326

731-689-3135

  • Lunch 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
  • $16.98 per adult, $9.98 children (drinks, tax not included)
  • No reservations
  • Menu – fried catfish, chicken and dressing, vegetables, peach cobbler