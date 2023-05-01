32 Tennessee State Parks recognized for ‘Go Green’ performance

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced that 32 of 57 Tennessee State Parks have achieved Platinum status, the highest level of achievement, in the department’s Go Green With Us program. This marks the highest number of parks to have achieved the Platinum status in the program’s history.
“Our state parks are setting an example for environmental protection, and we are glad to see them recognized in this way,” said Greer Tidwell, deputy commissioner for TDEC’s Bureau of Parks and Conservation.
The Go Green With Us program began in 2015 as a recycling initiative of the state parks. Its evaluation process reviews parks’ efforts in sustainability categories including energy efficiency, maintenance and hospitality, water conservation, and recycling and waste reduction. This year, 20 parks reached Gold to go with the 32 achieving Platinum recognition.
The program was the recipient of the National Association of State Park Directors’ 2022 President’s Award. Park visitors are encouraged to ask about their favorite park’s Go Green initiative and what they can do to participate.
The list of parks to achieve Platinum status include:
East Tennessee
- Big Ridge State Park
- Cove Lake State Park
- Cumberland Mountain State Park
- David Crockett Birthplace State Park
- Fort Loudoun State Park
- Harrison Bay State Park
- Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park
- Indian Mountain State Park
- Norris Dam State Park
- Roan Mountain State Park
- Seven Islands State Birding Park
- South Cumberland State Park
- Sycamore Shoals State Park
Middle Tennessee
- Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
- Bledsoe Creek State Park
- Burgess Falls State Park
- Cedars of Lebanon State Park
- Henry Horton State Park
- Long Hunter State Park
- Montgomery Bell State Park
- Old Stone Fort State Park
- Pickett CCC Memorial State Park
- Standing Stone State Park
- Radnor Lake State Park
- Rock Island State Park
- Sgt. Alvin C. York State Park
- Tims Ford State Park
West Tennessee
- Fort Pillow State Park
- Johnsonville State Park
- Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
- Paris Landing State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park