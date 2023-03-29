The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 43 grants totaling $203,244,525 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Of the 43 grants, 14 are collaborative grants and 29 are non-collaborative grants, representing 132 individual projects.
This brings the total ARP funds awarded by TDEC to $401,694,562 since August.
Governor Bill Lee commented on the significance of these grants, saying, “These grants will address important water infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee communities. We look forward to the improvements these projects will bring, and we commend the communities who have gone through the application process.”
The grants are part of the $1 billion non-competitive grant program, which is part of the $3.725 billion that Tennessee received from the American Rescue Plan. The remaining funds ($269 million) will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants. The grants are focused on protecting and promoting human health and safety, improving the quality of water, improving the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged, or underserved water infrastructure systems, and addressing critical water infrastructure needs across the state.
Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally said, “More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities. This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”
Details for each award in our area include:
Collaborative Grants
- City of Dunlap – $2,837,193: The City of Dunlap and Sequatchie County will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address water loss in the service area.
- City of Pikeville – $3,357,399: The City of Pikeville and Bledsoe County will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs, including the construction of a new sludge treatment facility.
- Town of Signal Mountain – $240,516: Signal Mountain and Walden’s Ridge Utility District will use ARP funds to complete a drinking water project, including system interconnection.
- City of South Pittsburg – $1,393,628: The City of South Pittsburg and Marion County will use ARP funds to modernize and expand drinking water infrastructure.
- Town of Spring City – $1,551,237: The Town of Spring City and Rhea County will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and modernize existing infrastructure.
Non-Collaborative Grants
- City of Chattanooga –$16,667,052: The City of Chattanooga and the Wastewater Interceptor Sewer System will use ARP funds to address critical needs in their wastewater system.
- -Town of Gainesboro – $2,197,243: Gainesboro will leverage ARP, SRF, and U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to address aging infrastructure.
- Hamilton County, $9,088,702: Hamilton County will use ARP funds to modernize and improve existing sewage treatment plant equipment.
- Town of Lookout Mountain – $663,338: Lookout Mountain will use ARP funds to address excessive (I/I) during wet weather events and chronic sanitary sewer overflows.
- Town of Signal Mountain Water Utility – $758,033: The Town of Signal Mountain Water Utility will use ARP funds to develop a comprehensive Asset Management Plan and address critical needs.
- City of Soddy-Daisy – $1,724,121: Soddy-Daisy will use ARP funds to address significant non-compliance issues, including excessive (I/I) during wet weather conditions and chronic sanitary sewer overflows.
- City of Spencer – $2,879,867: Spencer will leverage ARP, SRF, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Natural Resources Conservation Service funding to address significant non-compliance issues, including water loss and aging infrastructure.
- Town of Walden – $685,680: Walden will use ARP funds to improve its stormwater infrastructure and protect the watershed.
Details of previous grant announcements may be found at this link, and additional grant announcements are expected soon. All funds from the ARP must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.