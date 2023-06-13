In a Super Regional weekend full of weather delays, the Tennessee baseball team waited long enough to book their trip back to Omaha.
The Vols defeat host Southern Miss 5-0 to win the Hattiesburg Super Regional after a four hour delay on Monday night. In a game that was supposed to start at 6 p.m., Game 3 didn't begin until just after 10 p.m.
Tennessee received a clutch start from pitcher Drew Beam who tossed six innings of shut out ball with seven strikeouts.
Big Orange jumped out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Griffin Merritt RBI single in the 2nd. They really blew the game open behind the bat of Zane Denton. Denton continued his hot postseason play with a three-run home run in the 5th to put the visitors up 4-0.
Beam got in some trouble in the 7th, but Tennessee's bullpen cleaned it up quickly. Aaron Combs came in to strike out a batter before Chase Burns slammed the door shut. Burns struck out four, including two with a pair of runners on base in the 7th, over 2 2/3 innings.
A Maui Ahuna solo shot added the cherry on top in the bottom of the 7th as the Vols were able to keep the Golden Eagles off the board.
This will be Tennessee's sixth trip to the College World Series in program history. It's also the second time in three years the club has earned a trip to Omaha.
The Vols are placed in Bracket 2 and will play SEC foe LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The Tigers are the fifth overall seed. They took two of three games from Tennessee in their regular season series in Baton Rouge back in late March/early April.