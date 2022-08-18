The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says Republican state Sen. Mike Bell will soon serve as the agency’s legislative senior adviser.
According to a news release, Bell had announced he would retire from the General Assembly this year, but he is resigning early to take the new position.
Bell will begin his new role on Sept. 1.
Bell was first elected to the Tennessee House in 2006 and was elected to the Senate in 2010.
He has overseen the Senate Judiciary Committee since 2019 and has supported some of the state’s strictest anti-abortion laws and and expanding gun rights.
