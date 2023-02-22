On Monday, Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) and Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) signed an agreement that will allow students graduating from the community college to transfer seamlessly to the university to receive their bachelor’s degree.
The agreement allows students studying in the criminal justice program or law enforcement program at CSCC to transfer to TWU to receive their bachelor of science degree in Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice (PLCJ). The agreement benefits students completing an associate of science in criminal justice or associate of applied science in law enforcement.
Dr. Tyler Forrest, TWU President, expressed his appreciation for the partnership between the two institutions, saying, “Cleveland State remains one of our best partners, and this is just another example of what that partnership can bring. The PLCJ program at TWU and the criminal justice program at Cleveland State have outstanding reputations. It is absolutely worth it to bridge these two institutions.”
Dr. Ty Stone, CSCC President, also expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, saying, “We are excited to be working more closely with our friends at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Thank you to the faculty and staff at both institutions for their work and commitment on the articulation agreement. We know this program will lead to a greater pathway for our students and our community.”
Deb Wallace, Director of Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice Program, shared an example of the agreement’s success, saying, “We have a wonderful example of this agreement now. A young lady graduated from Cleveland State in May, and she has been taking courses in PLCJ. Within 15 months, she will have her bachelor’s degree.”
Marcus Easley, Criminal Justice Program Director for Cleveland State, highlighted the benefits of the agreement for both colleges, saying, “Having students stay local is great for both colleges as it shows our agencies and organizations that use these services that both colleges can supply their personnel needs. A bachelor's degree from TWU opens doors for the students in state and federal agencies that require more than an associate degree.”
On Monday, Tennessee Wesleyan University and Cleveland State Community College signed an agreement that will allow students graduating from the community college to transfer seamlessly to the university to receive their bachelor’s degree. The agreement will benefit students studying in the criminal justice program or law enforcement program at CSCC, providing them with the opportunity to receive their bachelor of science degree in Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice. The agreement has been met with enthusiasm from both institutions, and is already proving to be a success.