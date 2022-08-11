According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicles registration fees for a year.
This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according to a Twitter post from Keisling.
FYI: Tennessee is waiving the state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023.https://t.co/EavAupa6z7— State Rep. Kelly Keisling (@KellyKeislingTN) August 11, 2022
The fees will be waived for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.
Tennessee's portion of the fee that is waived will be $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B vehicle registrations.
