Newly designed TN license plates to be released

Tennessee's new license plate.

According to Tennessee State Rep. Kelly Keisling, the state is waiving vehicles registration fees for a year.

This apparently began July 1 of 2022 and will last until June 30 of 2023, according to a Twitter post from Keisling.

The fees will be waived for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include passenger motor vehicles and motor homes.

Tennessee's portion of the fee that is waived will be $16.75 for Class A and $23.75 for Class B vehicle registrations.

Read more information about the waiver on the Tennessee Department of Revenue's website.

