The No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers will tip off against the No. 14 seed Longwood Lancers Thursday at 2:45 p.m. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They are part of the South Region and will play inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Tennessee Vols play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
Both programs come into the matchup fresh off conference championships. Vols winning the SEC and Longwood, the Big South. Obviously a conference title is a big accomplishment but the Vols want more.
"That was one of our goals all season, but we also have another goal in mind that we set for ourselves. Enjoying that and immediately turning our focus on Longwood and preparing for them. Like I said, enjoying it and shifting our focus and mindset to start preparing for the next game" said sixth year senior forward, John Fulkerson.
Tennessee had an impressive year but struggled early on in the conference portion of the season losing to the Kentucky Wildcats 107-79.
"Getting embarrassed on national TV is a very eye-opening experience. You learn a lot in wins, but you learn even more in losses. I feel like that was a chance for us and an opportunity for us to come close as a group and really look at ourselves in the mirror, both individually and as a team," said junior guard, Josiah-Jordan James.
Tennessee turned around and beat the Wildcats twice later on in the season, the latest coming in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
Tennessee was in Indianapolis last year as a No. 5 seed, losing in the first round to No. 12 seed Oregon State. This year the team believes they are in a better head space and spot heading into this first round matchup.
"The chemistry on the team is so much better because we got to spend a lot of time together, and just being around your teammates more, it makes you feel more comfortable around them on the court as well, so I think that is the biggest difference compared to the covid year," said junior forward Uros Plavsic.
"This case I think it really doesn't matter who we play, and even if you haven't heard of them before or not, I think NCAA Tournament -- that's the fun part about it, just any team can beat any team at this point," said junior guard Santiago Vescovi.
Other teams in Indianapolis include No. 2 Kentucky, No. 15 St. Peter's, No. 7 Murray State, No. 10 San Francisco, No. 6 Colorado State, and No. 11 Michigan.
The winner of Tennessee vs. Longwood will play Saturday against the winner of Colorado State vs. Michigan. That winner will head to the Sweet Sixteen.
