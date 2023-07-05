Constant rain across the Tennessee Valley has caused fallen trees on homes, cars, and power lines in recent days.
Daniel Wysong, the Owner of Wysong Tree Services, said there are steps homeowners can take to protect their property during storms.
“The biggest thing is to go out and look at your trees. See if it has any cracks, cavities, fungus growing up the sides of the tree. Look at the limbs to see if you are getting any dieback, where the limbs are just falling. If you are having a lot of falling limbs, it may be time to have somebody come out and take a look at the tree, access it, and get a professional opinion,” Wysong said.
The best time to get a tree cut down or trimmed is between November and the end of January. Wysong said there are fewer bugs and better working conditions.
He said taking care of a bad tree now could save you money down the road.
“A rough guesstimate would be around $2,500 to $3,000 for a tree. The average insurance cost is probably going to be between $15-20,000 dollars on getting a tree done,” Wysong said.
Michele Mason, the President of the Better Business Bureau, said when hiring a tree company, research to ensure you do not fall victim to a scam.
“You can use Better Business Bureau’s website as a source if you don’t already have some names in mind for tree removal services, you can visit BBB.org. You can also talk to family and friends and neighbors who had experience with a company before and get referrals that way,” Mason said.
Once you find a company, ensuring they have the correct credentials should be the next step.
“Make sure the company holds the right licenses, certainly because of the nature of removing large trees from your yard. You want to make sure they can show proof of liability insurance, workers comp insurance. We encourage people if they are using large cranes, make sure they have someone who is licensed to operate those cranes,” Mason said.
Mason also said to be mindful of people going door to door offering to cut down trees or having someone bill you upfront before work begins.