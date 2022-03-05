Longtime Marion County Clerk Dwight Minter passed away on Wednesday.
Dwight was 77 years old when he passed. Over the past 20 years as Marion County Clerk - he became very well known and well liked from residents all over the Tennessee Valley. He was and often known as the “Gov” of Marion County.
In his obituary it writes,
"He was a resident of Jasper, a man who was known by everyone in Marion County, Tn. Dwight was born on April 18, 1944, to the late Frank Minter and Odell Saynes Minter and was married to Gloria Moore Minter. Dwight was of the Nazarene faith and a member of the Jasper Nazarene Church in Jasper, Tn.. He was a 1962 graduate of Whitwell High School, Whitwell, Tn.
Dwight was currently serving as the Marion County Clerk in Marion County, TN for the last 20 years. Dwight retired as the plant superintendent after 35 years for Combustion Engineering Metals Company of Chattanooga. Dwight served and retired as a Command Sergeant Major with the Tennessee Army National Guard. He also was a member of the Whitwell Lodge 563 F & AM for over 50 years, Olive Branch Lodge 297 and honored member of the Sequatchie Valley Shriners.
Dwight was known as the “Gov” of Marion County. He was an avid sports fan of the Tennessee Volunteers. His loving kindness, gentle heart, love for his community and our country, was a man that led a life of going above and beyond. Dwight was the man that would assist anyone in need, gave to his family and friends and he loved being involved in any community events. There will never be another “Dwight Franklin Minter” in the community and he will be missed by all that crossed his path. "
The family will have visitation on Saturday, March 5, from 2-8 p.m. CST and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. CST with a Masonic Service at noon at Tate Funeral Home in Jasper, TN.
Funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Tate Funeral Home following the visitation on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. CST with Pastor Hershel Powell officiating.
Interment will be held at Havron’s Chapel Cemetery in Jasper.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask to please donate to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department Christmas for Kids Fund, c/o Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tatefh.com.