The Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union will host a career fair on June 29 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at The BX – Brainerd Baptist Church’s multi-use meeting facility.
Both entry and high-level positions are available, according to a news release.
Positions include personal tellers, branch manager, digital marketing specialist and others.
These roles come with competitive pay, 100% employer-paid medical and dental insurance for individuals and other benefits and perks, according to TVFCU.
Entry-level positions start at $16/hour, more than doubling the minimum wage in Tennessee. TVFCU offers all full-time individual employees 100% employer-paid medical, dental, basic term life and long-term disability insurance with very affordable vision coverage and other low-cost options. The credit union also offers a 401k with employer match, a “success sharing” annual bonus program, tuition assistance and a student loan repayment program.
Job fair attendees will participate in a one-on-one introductory interview with a TVFCU recruiter. This will provide job-seekers the opportunity to learn more about open positions, connect with TVFCU personnel and take the first step toward a new career at the largest credit union in southeast Tennessee.
Attendees may bring a resume, but it is not required. Job-seekers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with TVFCU, dress and present themselves professionally and exhibit a positive, dependable and motivated attitude.
Job seekers will be asked to complete an online application at the event using their smartphone. They may also browse current openings and apply beforehand at TVFCU’s online Career Center.
Attendees should arrive at The BX at 4011 Austin Street in Chattanooga, between 9:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 29.