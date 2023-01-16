Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) has long been one of the top automobile lenders in the area, but a drive launched in 2017 to diversity its loan portfolio with more home loans has helped Chattanooga's biggest credit union also to become the region's biggest mortgage lender.
TVFCU surpassed America's biggest retail home lender, Rocket Mortgage, for the first time last year to emerge as the biggest home lender in the Chattanooga area. Across its 13-county footprint in the Chattanooga region, TVFCU made a total of 1,947 residential and home equity loans during 2022 with an average loan amount of $163,983.
"About six years ago we decided that we were going to drive to be the No. 1 mortgage lender in the market and we began upgrading our technology, our staff and our marketing to grow this line of business," TVFCU President Todd Fortner said in an interview last week. "We wanted to diversify beyond our automotive lending and we knew there was an opportunity in the real estate mortgage lending business to pursue."
