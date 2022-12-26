The TVA required its 153 local power companies to reduce power after the power grid began to look overwhelmed from use during the arctic blast.
The TVA asked the public for voluntary conservation efforts to help save power. They asked residents to lower their thermostat by one or two degrees and to delay using equipment like washers, dryers, and dishwashers. However, the grid needed more help.
According to TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks, the TVA asked local power companies to reduce their power consumption by a certain amount. Brooks said they did not have to conduct blackouts, but he did not offer any other details when asked.
“It’s up to each of the 153 local power companies how they do that. They all have various options that they were prepared to deal with. A lot of them chose to do the rolling power interruptions,” said Brooks.
On Friday, December 23, the TVA supplied more energy than at any other time in its history. Brooks said there were issues with their generating units among other factors. Brooks said this event was the first time TVA required a reduction of utilities.
The 15-30 minute-controlled outages allowed the grid to stabilize. Brooks said if the reductions did not happen, that significant issues could have meant days without power.
“The next step will be to take a look at how we got there and how we keep from it happening again,” said Brooks.
After what the National Weather Service called a “once in a generation storm,” the temperatures are expected to climb to the forty's and fifty's later this week.
While voluntary reductions are not being recommended by TVA, it’s not a bad idea to conserve energy and your money.
"It's never a bad idea to do simple things,” said Brooks. “You can save up to 3% on your power bill for every degree that you go down. It adds up a significant amount of savings on your power bill.”