Tennessee has become the latest state to join the movement that pushes for more regulation and legislation against the social media app TikTok.
Some federal regulators are calling for a total ban against the popular video-sharing giant.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said the app should not be allowed to operate in the United States, warning that the app is allowing “communist TikTok to steal your information.”
The 'No TikTok on Government Devices Act' (S. 3455) has already passed the Senate with several states backing the decision.
This bill requires the social media video application TikTok to be removed from the information technology of federal agencies.
Specifically, the bill requires the Office of Management and Budget to develop standards for executive agencies that require TikTok and any successor application from the developer to be removed from agency information technology (e.g., devices). Such standards must include exceptions for law enforcement activities, national security interests, and security researchers.