Tennessee Titans Road Show Comes to Chattanooga Dunkin’

Dunkin’, an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, will host T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders at its location off Tennessee State Route 58 in Chattanooga on Tuesday, April 18th.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., the store will give away a Free Classic Glazed Donut to the first 100 fans who arrive.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Tennessee Titans mascot T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders will be on-site to take pictures and interact with fans. Attendees will have the opportunity to win exclusive Titans and Dunkin’ co-branded prizes as well as participate in tailgate games with other Titans Fans.
*While supplies last. Limit one per customer.