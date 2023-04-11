Tennessee Tech's 18th Annual Research and Creative Inquiry Day to showcase diverse field of academic research

Tennessee Tech University is celebrating its 18th annual Research and Creative Inquiry Day on April 20, offering students from all disciplines an opportunity to showcase their impressive research and creative projects to the campus and Cookeville community.
“The 2023 Research and Creative Inquiry Day is now in its 18th year. Across every field of study, this event provides undergraduate students with an opportunity to showcase their work to a broad audience of peers, faculty and future trainees. It represents the culmination of a year or more of hard work with engaged faculty and I look forward to a tremendous turnout to support truly innovative and creative efforts.”, said Interim Vice President for Research Carl Pinkert
The event, taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Memorial Gym, will feature 225 abstracts showcasing topics spanning 24 fields of study. Students can register and set up their posters on April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Gym, followed by judging from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and paper presentations sponsored by the English department will start at 9 a.m., at Volpe Library. The posters will be showcased on April 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the campus and Cookeville community, followed by an awards ceremony.
“I think one of the best things that Tech has is that every single department and college is doing a lot of research in their fields and finding game changers and I think that sometimes that might get lost, with everything else that Tech does, amazingly. So, I think that the community coming out to see the research that we do is great because it allows them to see other sides of Tech that they may not see. Also, if families bring their kids, my hope is that their children get to see the awesome research and want to come to Tech someday as well.”, said Tech student Kinsey Simone
The public is invited to join in celebrating the creativity and ingenuity of Tech’s students, with more information available at https://www.tntech.edu/research/research-day/.