Tennessee Tech students earn 97% pass rate on nursing licensure exam, among highest in the state

Graduates of Tennessee Tech University’s Whitson-Hester School of Nursing achieved a 97 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2022, outperforming every other Tennessee public and private four-year university with 15 or more graduates in its program. This is a remarkable feat as the national pass rate for first time takers was 80 percent and the state of Tennessee earned an average pass rate of 86 percent.
Kim Hanna, Ph.D., MSN, RN, CNL, dean of the nursing school, attributes Tech’s success to the dedicated students, faculty and staff, as well as the resources the school has set aside for a nursing student emergency fund and a licensure prep class taken during the last semester of senior year.
As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 203,000 openings for registered nurses each year through 2031, Tech is preparing to meet the demand with its accelerated program, which allows students with a degree in another field of study to enter nursing school in May and earn their nursing degree in August of the following year.
Hanna emphasizes the important role Tech plays in equipping nurses to serve the community. “We need nurses that are competent and qualified,” Hanna said. “That is a major goal of our faculty – to graduate nurses that we would feel comfortable taking care of our own families. The rigor is there because we want high quality so they can serve our community the best way they can.”
Tennessee Tech University's Whitson-Hester School of Nursing is setting the bar higher with its 97 percent NCLEX pass rate, providing students with the resources and support to become qualified, competent nurses and meet the growing demand for registered nurses in the region.