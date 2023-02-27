Pedro Arce, a professor of chemical engineering and university distinguished faculty fellow at Tennessee Tech University, has been named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the oldest chemical society in the world. The society, which was founded in 1980 from the merger of four other chemistry societies, the oldest of which began in 1841, requires candidates for the Fellow distinction to have at least five years of senior responsibility or evidence of an outstanding contribution to chemical sciences and a completed application for review by a committee. Arce was officially notified of his acceptance late last semester and expressed his honor and gratitude for the recognition.
While at Tennessee Tech, Arce served as department chair of chemical engineering from 2002-2020 and worked to advance the three pillars of the academic profession: research, education, and administration. As a result, the department saw tremendous growth in both undergraduate and graduate enrollment, and became the largest producer of female engineers in the College of Engineering. He also spearheaded efforts to improve the curriculum, introducing a new concentration in biomolecular engineering, a fast-track master’s degree option, and a non-thesis master’s degree option.
In addition to his work in the department, Arce has mentored or co-mentored students in nearly 200 research and educational projects, many of which were with students in underrepresented populations. He has authored or co-authored over 150 publications, delivered over 350 presentations, and given more than 70 keynote or plenary lectures in the United States, South America, and Europe. His colleagues and students have also received numerous awards, including a departmental national distinction for gender diversity and the Derryberry award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineering.
Arce’s passion for education began when he was growing up in his rural community in Argentina, and his desire to make a similar contribution to the lives of his own students has been the driving force behind his accomplishments at Tennessee Tech. His main goal has been to develop professional engineers who are holistic, innovative, socially impactful, and have an entrepreneurial mindset. J.J. Biernacki, professor of chemical engineering at Tech, praised Arce’s leadership and commitment to team-based distributed management, saying, “He has been a visionary leader for our department [and has] taught us all what it means to be a faculty and the importance of our work.”