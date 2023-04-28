Several measures approved by the Tennessee General Assembly amount to more than $400 million in various tax cuts for the state's residents.
A three-month grocery tax holiday, from August through October 2023, means Tennesseans will not pay tax on food and food ingredients sold in grocery stores. Local governments will be reimbursed by the state for any tax revenues lost during the period.
The Tennessee Department of Revenue said that on average, each Tennessee family will save over $100 in taxes.
“Decades of smart fiscal stewardship have enabled Tennessee to maintain a balanced budget while cutting taxes for Tennessee families and businesses,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We are proud to continue that legacy this year by putting dollars back in the pockets of Tennesseans and supporting future economic growth across Tennessee, and I thank the General Assembly for its partnership to promote future growth and opportunity for our state.”
Part of the same bill is an optional state paid family leave tax credit for companies that mirrors a similar federal credit. A company offering paid family leave may be eligible for a maximum 50% franchise and excise tax credit.