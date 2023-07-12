His bond has been set at $1,200,000 by Judge Dobson.
Mr. Pickens is 29 years old and resides in Memphis, Tennessee. Collierville Police say there are no prior reports regarding Mr. Pickens. Investigators are checking with other agencies to see if any prior reports have been filed on Mr. Pickens.
Mr. Pickens is scheduled to be arraigned in the Collierville Town Court sometime Thursday. No time has been set yet.
This case is still under investigation, and no further can be released.
PREVIOUS STORY: Collierville Police say a Memphis hand surgeon was fatally shot by a patient on Tuesday.
They say a patient was in an exam room with Dr. Benjamin Mauck, who specialized in elbow, hand, and wrist surgery when he was shot and killed at Campbell Clinic Orthopedics in Collierville.
Officers found the suspect on Poplar Avenue near the clinic entrance with a gun on his person. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.
All Campbell Clinic locations are closed Wednesday.