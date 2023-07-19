A 17-year-old student who will be a senior next year has sued the school district after being suspended from Tullahoma High School for posting memes making fun of the school's principal for being overly serious.
The student is being backed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a non-profit civil liberties group that seeks to protect student's free-speech on school and college campuses.
On August 10, 2022, Tullahoma High School’s principal and assistant principal called the student to their office and questioned him about three memes he posted to Instagram off school grounds and outside school hours, according to FIRE's news release.
“The First Amendment bars public school employees from acting as a 24/7 board of censors,” said FIRE attorney Conor Fitzpatrick. “As long as a student’s posts do not substantially disrupt school, what teens post on social media on their own time is between them and their parents, not the government.”
The first meme showed Principal Jason Quick holding a box of vegetables with the caption, “Like a Brotha.”
The second depicts Quick as an anime cat with cat ears and whiskers wearing a dress.
The third shows Quick’s head superimposed on a hand-drawn cartoon character being hugged by a cartoon bird.
Fire says that the student intended the images to be tongue-in-cheek commentary, poking fun at a school administrator he perceived as humorless.
The student was given a three-day out-of-school suspension.
FIRE says the administrators cited the school's on a school policy prohibiting students from posting images on social media which “embarrass,” “discredit,” or “humiliate” another student or school staff.
FIRE’s lawsuit names Tullahoma City Schools, Principal Jason Quick, and Assistant Principal Derrick Crutchfield as defendants and seeks to remove the suspension from the student’s record and halt enforcement of the school’s vague policies.
The Supreme Court held in 2021 that if a student’s off-campus online speech does not cause disruption at school, the school cannot censor it, according to FIRE.
“Administrators cannot wield vague social media policies to punish nondisruptive, off-campus satire,” said FIRE attorney Harrison Rosenthal. “Principal Quick suspended a student over playful memes — but he can’t suspend the First Amendment.”