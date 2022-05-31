National Trails Day is Saturday, June 4, and Tennessee's State Parks want you to get outside and explore the trails that abound in the state.
The day also marks the National Trails Day celebration of its 30th anniversary and Tennessee State Parks celebration of their 85th anniversary.
All 56 state parks will hold free, guided hikes.
“We’re looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate.”
The ranger-led hikes include day hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes.
Some parks will also host special post-hike celebrations.
If you're going to be a part of the day, Tennessee state Parks invites you to share those scenics and selfies on social, using the hashtags of #TSP85 and #NationalTrailsDay.