Tennessee's State of the Child Report has been released.
The report highlights mental health challenges in children and the cost of child care increasing.
More kids in Tennessee are experiencing mental health challenges like anxiety or depression than the national average.
The majority of the findings in Tennessee's State of the Child Report comes from an organization called Mental Health America.
Kylie Graves with Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth said Tennessee ranked 47th in the nation for children, ages 12 to 17, who need treatment for things like anxiety or depression.
“70% of those youth in Tennessee did not receive care. Compared to nationally, that number is 60%,” Graves said.
The state ranked 46th for children who have severe mental health needs that require consistent treatment.
“Comparing that, youth across the nation are twice as likely be receiving that care, compared to youth in Tennessee. Additionally, if you compare us at 47 to the best performing state, those in the best-performing state are four times as likely to be receiving that treatment,” Graves said.
As it relates to child care costs in Tennessee, the number one reported challenge was availability, followed by affordability.
“When we look at the cost of care for infants and young children, the cost of care for a center-based infant -- so if you have a baby and a four-year-old and you need to get them in a center or care so you can go to work -- that is, on-average, costing families in Tennessee almost $20,000, $19,500,” Graves said.
Graves says compared to the average annual rent for all housing types across the state, that is running at about nearly $11,000.
Getting childcare is 81% higher than the annual rent.
“When they are spending that much money on child care, it can be... prohibiting them from going to work or it could be using a lot of their resources that would go otherwise to food, other educational experiences, or extracurricular for children as well,” Graves said.
Foster care challenges were noted in the report.
Since 2016, Tennessee has had the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation.
Read the full report: