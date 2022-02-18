Beginning Sunday, February 20th, the National Weather Service offices that serve the state of Tennessee will begin Severe Weather Awareness Week. Throughout the week a different topic will be covered to help prepare the public for the upcoming severe weather season.
2022 Daily Topics:
Sunday, February 20th: Importance of SKYWARN Spotters
Monday, February 21st: Flooding and Flash Floods
Tuesday, February 22nd: Lightning
Wednesday, February 23rd: Tornado Safety and Preparedness
Thursday, February 24th: Severe Thunderstorms
Friday, February 25th: NOAA Weather Radio and Emergency Alerts
Saturday, February 26th: Social Media
There will also be a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, including a NOAA Weather Radio test at 9:30 AM CST/10:30 AM EST.
The National Weather Service will be hosting online webinars each day to go over the topics listed above. If you are interested in signing up for one of the webinars, visit https://www.weather.gov/ohx/swaw2022.
The peak for severe weather in the Tennessee Valley typically occurs between March and May, so use this upcoming week to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season!