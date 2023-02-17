Legislation expanding Tennessee's Education Savings Account (ESA) program to Hamilton County Schools passed the state senate.
The program expands the use of charter school funds.
The bill is sponsored by Senator Todd Gardenhire, who says it's necessary to include Hamilton County Schools because eight schools fell below the state's testing average.
"Whether you like the ESA bill or not, it's here. It has passed all the legal challenges, and let's give my county, parents the opportunity to offer a choice to their students,” said Senator Gardenhire.
The ESA took effect in Metro Nashville and Shelby County Public Schools earlier this year.
So far, 643 students in those two districts have received about $8,000 each in public funds to enroll in private schools.
The bill still be passed by the state house.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.