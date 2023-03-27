Inmates on Tennessee's Death Row would have the choice of being executed by a firing squad as one of their options under legislation moving in the state Senate and House.
Senate Judiciary Committee members approved the new method by way of Senate Bill 1152, on a 5-2 vote. Two senators, including the panel's chairman, Republican Todd Gardenhire of Chattanooga, did not cast an aye or nay vote.
Tennessee currently has lethal injection and electrocution protocols. Gov. Bill Lee called a halt to the state's lethal injection process amid the discovery of problems with the procedure.
The House firing squad bill is already moving through the chamber and is pending in the Finance Committee, where it is expected to receive funding as part of the state's 2023-2024 budget.
