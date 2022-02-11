On Thursday in McMinn County, there was a packed house at the school board meeting to address their removal of the graphic novel about the Holocaust named “Maus” from their eighth graders English Language Arts curriculum.
The McMinn County Board of Education’s attorney said during the meeting that they can’t violate their own policy since they have authority, and have means to do what they want with the decision they made in January in regards to the Pulitzer Prize winning book by author Art Spiegelman.
"As our lawyer, he says it a lot better than I can,” said Mike Cochran a McMinn County school board member, “The policy is here to serve the board, the board is not here to serve the policy. So we have governing authority over schools."
This disappointed activists---identifying themselves as McMinn County Neighbors---gathered to protest the book’s removal.
"We don't agree with Maus being removed as a curricular item- we think that it is appropriate for the age, and that it is important that we talk about these stories,” said Alex Sharpe who is a librarian and McMinn County resident.
They said they were mainly unhappy with how the process was handled.
Patricia Waters, a retired English Professor, said the school board skipped steps by not including an ad hoc committee to review the decision to remove the book – they just removed it.
"It's arbitrary and authoritarian. And that is exactly what “Maus” is about, the confrontation of the authoritarian,” said Waters.
"As an elected official I have the right to bring anything to this board. We can make whatever decisions we need to make,” said Cochran.
He said the removal of the “Maus” book was based on profanity used, and nudity that was in the book. The latter mentioned was Spiegelman’s mom in the bathtub after she cut her wrists, according to the author.
The school felt that as a conservative county, the book was “too adult oriented for use in schools.”
Less Coomer, who attended the meeting, agreed with the School Board’s reasoning, and their decision.
"It's not that they are trying to ban the book, think that the book is bad,” he said, “it just isn't good for this particular youth. It's still in the library for children to read if their parents agree to it.”
"Our concern is that our children are being hidden from the realities of the world, and these are things we need to talk about in order from them not to be repeated,” said Sharp in contrast.
McMinn County residents who came to the meeting and are against the book removal told Channel 3 they won’t stop advocating to try to get the school board to rescind their vote. They said they will also continue to question the way they handled the procedure to remove the book.