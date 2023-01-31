The Photographic Society of Chattanooga, Tennessee's oldest photography club, is excited to announce the opening of their Winter Show on February 10, 2023, at the Gallery at Blackwell Automotive, located at 71 Eastgate Loop in Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411.
The Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The winter show will run until May 5, 2023.
For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit their website at chattanoogaphoto.org, call (423) 344-5643, or email exhibitions@chattanoogaphoto.org.