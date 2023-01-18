The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is celebrating the successful launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state. Six months of data show a significant increase in outreach for help, with about 21,000 calls to 988 in the last half of 2022. This is an increase of about 500 calls per month over the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. Additionally, Tennesseans are taking advantage of 988’s ability to text or chat, with nearly 10,000 texts to 988 and chats with 988lifeline.org from people in Tennessee.
TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams commented on the success: “It’s never been easier to connect with mental health care in a crisis thanks to 988. Our state has an amazing network of crisis services and community mental health providers, and 988 is unlocking the door to mental health help that so many people need right now.”
Since its launch, only about 3% percent of calls have resulted in law enforcement interactions - which is equal to those under the previous National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - while 42% just want to talk to someone about what they’re going through; 30% receive non-emergency mental health referrals; 11% receive non-mental health community referrals; 10% receive coordination of care; 4% receive a face-to-face mobile crisis evaluation; 2% receive a referral to a hospital emergency department for medical treatment.
To speak with at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, dial 988, or chat on their website at 988lifeline.org