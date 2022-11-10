In mid-October, the Mississippi River gauge in Memphis hit -10.75 feet. That was the lowest recorded water level in history. Nearly 400 miles of the Mississippi river and other tributaries are still experiencing low water levels. The record low water levels can be attributed to the ongoing drought, affecting nearly 80% of the country.
The Mississippi River is an important shipping lane for barges carrying industrial and agricultural goods. The record low water levels have created shipping delays and are causing barges to lighten their loads. The shipping issues will likely cause prices of certain goods to increase over the next several months.
Locally, the Tennessee River is still running at normal levels for this time of the year due to TVA's system of tributaries and dams.
"We have a system of dams that are used to store water to get us through these periods when things are looking dry," said James Everett, TVA river forecast manager.
During dry times, water is strategically released from various tributaries to help stabilize water levels in the Tennessee River. This flow of water continues downstream, eventually flowing into the Mississippi River.
"If you didn't have that flow of water coming down the Tennessee River, things on the lower Ohio and parts of the Mississippi could be a little bit lower than they are now," said Everett.
Even with the additional water flowing into the Mississippi River, water levels will remain low through the end of November. Fortunately, the remnants of Hurricane Nicole plus an active pattern could bring rainfall to the drought stricken region.