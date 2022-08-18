Four proposed amendments for Tennessee's constitution will be on the ballot this November.
Voters will see the candidates for governor, the amendments, races for the US House of Representatives and Hamilton County's remaining offices that are up for grabs.
The four amendments are as follows:
- An amendment to Article XI, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the right to work.
- An amendment to Article II and Article III of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to the exercise of the powers and duties of the Governor during disability.
- An amendment to Article I, Section 33 of the Constitution of Tennessee, to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude.
- An amendment to Article IX, of the Constitution of Tennessee, relative to disqualifications.
Click here to read the exact language that will appear on the ballot.
A “yes" vote would amend the constitution and adopt the proposed language.
A “no" vote would leave the constitution as is.
Voters will head to the polls on November 8.
