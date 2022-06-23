In a letter to Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee, Republican leaders are urging Governor Lee to direct the Tennessee Department of Health to halt the distribution, promotion, and recommendation of Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages five and under.
The letter was written by State Representative Jason Zachary and signed by Tennessee Speaker of House Cameron Sexton, House Majority Leader William Lamberth, and House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison.
State Representative Jason Zachary claims he felt compelled to send the letter to halt distribution of Covid vaccines for children ages five and under for several reasons.
“One, the 66-page report that I did read does not reference at all the short term or long term impacts that injecting and mRNA vaccine into these babies bodies and what kind of impact it is going to have. That does not at all reference those who have had a prior Covid infection and some reports say that 70-percent of children have already been infected with Covid,” Zachary said.
Zachary said it doesn't address a long list of other unanswered questions.
He said as a state we need to take a step back when administering Covid vaccines to those who are less vulnerable.
“We are not saying it can't be given in the state of Tennessee. If a parent chooses to give that vaccine to their kids that is their choice and they make that decision. They can health practitioner, health care provider, and urgent clinic, whoever to get that,” Zachary said.
Zachary understands that what he's asking for would affect those who depend on health departments across the state.
“There is no doubt it would impact the ability to get that mRNA vaccine for their children, but personally I do not think that is a bad thing. Again, if your child is immune compromised and you need to address that with your primary pediatrician. That's something you can do and should do,” Zachary said.
He said there needs to be more clarity from experts before he will be okay with children under five getting the vaccines.
“We are the only nation in the world that has authorized this for children as an emergency,” Zachary said.
“So, there is certainly a reason to pause and halt, but unless there is some conclusive evidence where we can have the experts come to a consensus that injecting an mRNA vaccine, a spiked protein into these little baby bodies that there is no significant long term impact,” Zachary added.
Local 3 has reached out to Governor Lee's office for comment. We're told that he has received the letter and is reviewing.