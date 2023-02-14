Tennessee House Rep. Jason Powell of District 53 (Davidson County) presented a resolution, HJR-0135, requesting that TVA address energy issues during extreme winter weather to prevent rolling blackouts and power outages.
The resolution follows rolling power blackouts in Tennessee over the Christmas weekend when TVA tried to balance the state’s power grid during an abrupt temperature drop.
Rep. Powell filed the resolution on January 31, which is scheduled for presentation before the House Business & Utilities Subcommittee on Tuesday.