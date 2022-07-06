TCAP scores for the 21-22 school year are back for Hamilton County Schools and they show the effects the pandemic had on students.
Hamilton County students are at or above state level achievement in 18 out of 28 testing areas.
Students are below in ten areas, including math where 8th graders are 10-percent below state standards.
READ MORE| 2021-22 Hamilton Co Schools TCAP Scores
Communication Officer for Hamilton County Schools Steve Doremus says the Hamilton Department of Education is pleased with some of the trends they saw in the TCAP data.
“Especially in the areas of English and language arts or ELA and social studies. We actually say test scores in those areas that got us to the highest level we have seen since we implemented our last five-year strategic plan called Future Ready 2023 in that went into effect in 2018,” says Doremus.
The department also noticed that there are some area's the county needs to improve.
“We recognize that 8th grade is a place where we need to dig into the data and determine what we can do better as far as find support for our students at an achievement level that equals what we are seeing in those other subject areas,” says Doremus.
This year's TCAP scores showed that the district’s 8th grade math scores were 10-percent under the state level this year.
The state level sits at 31-percent while the county sits at 21-percent.
Chief Strategy Officer Shannon Moody stated that the low math score is one of the achievement areas that will receive additional attention.
Doremus said some things are already in the works.
“In math we are looking at the adoption of a new math curriculum over the next year or so. We will engage all of our different stakeholders and pick the most affective and best curriculum for our students and then build supports around that to make sure our students are able to continue to accelerate their achievements,” Doremus said.
Some other areas that were below state level for 8th graders include science, social studies, and ELA.
“All of our test scores are items of interest for us. We want do dig into each one of those areas, anywhere that we have test data available there is a story to be learned and we are going to dig through all of that information. We are excited to dig through that information to see where we are doing things right and where we can do things better.”
The breakdown by each school is expected to be released later this month.