The Volunteer State, Tennessee, ranks 36th in the well-being of children, according to a national report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
But the state saw improvements in several areas, such as a decrease in the percentage of children living in high-poverty areas, which fell by 47% between 2012-16 and 2017-21.
The state also saw an increase in the child and teen death rate between 2019 and 2021, jumping from 32 per 100,000 to 40 per 100,000 compared to a national rate of 30 per 100,000.
The report, titled the 2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book, is a 50-state report that examines recent household data, national and state data from 16 indicators in four areas — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors — and ranks the states according to how children are faring overall.
The reports also finds that too many parents cannot secure child care that is compatible with work schedules and commutes. The Data Book reports that in 2020—21, 12% of children birth to age 5 in Tennessee lived in families in which someone quit, changed, or refused a job because of problems with child care. The National figure is slightly higher than Tennessee’s, 13%.
“The data contained in this report is valuable to us and all Tennesseans. It serves as a critical guide to support Tennessee as we look at areas we are doing well and how we can bolster that work and where we can come together as a state to do better by our children, youth and families,” said Richard Kennedy, executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Tennessee’s member of the KIDS COUNT network.
