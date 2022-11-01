The College Football Playoff released their first top 25 ranking of the 2022 season on Tuesday.
Tennessee comes in at No. 1 for the first time in program history. The Vols become the seventh team to be ranked No. 1 by the committee. It's the first time Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in any poll since 1998.
Defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia comes in at No. 3 in the initial ranking. The Dawgs host Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30.
Alabama is just outside of the top four at No. 6.
The full Top 25 is listed below.
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF