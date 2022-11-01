The College Football Playoff released their first top 25 ranking of the 2022 season on Tuesday.

Tennessee comes in at No. 1 for the first time in program history. The Vols become the seventh team to be ranked No. 1 by the committee. It's the first time Tennessee has been ranked No. 1 in any poll since 1998.

Defending College Football Playoff national champion Georgia comes in at No. 3 in the initial ranking. The Dawgs host Tennessee on Saturday at 3:30.

Alabama is just outside of the top four at No. 6.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest 

22. NC State 

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

