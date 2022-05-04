The Supreme Court of the United States is set to overturn Roe v. Wade according to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico. This would strike down the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion under the 14th amendment affirmed by 1973.
Some said women should have a safe place to talk about their pregnancy and different options while others said the power should go back to the states and elected officials to decide what's best for their constituents.
"We do not want Roe v. Wade to be overturned," Chattanooga Health Advocacy Team founding member Shannon Hardaway said.
The leaked draft suggests the Supreme Court Justices will side with Mississippi in its case challenging the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
If Roe v. Wade is reversed, about half of states would be likely to ban abortion or limit it heavily, including Tennessee. Tennessee's General Assembly passed a Trigger Law in 2019, meaning abortion would be outlawed 30 days after Roe is overturned. That would make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion.
Protesters against this measure said abortion is health care.
"It's apart of women's health, there are many different reasons why a person would choose to have an abortion and I don't think the government should be placing any kind of restriction on health care," Hardaway said.
Tennessee has six abortion provides, some are through Planned Parenthood. A representative said they aren't going anywhere even if abortions are banned. She said she doesn't anticipate the loss of abortion services will impact other services.
"We'll continue to be the leading provider of sexual and reproductive health in Tennessee, we'll continue to be the leading educator and advocate of sexual and reproductive health in Tennessee," Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield said.
She said they'll still work to remove financial and transportation barriers to ensure someone can have an abortion in another state like Illinois, North Carolina, Virginia, or Florida.
"We'll also continue to be here for our abortion patients," Coffield said.
Students for Life of Southeast Tennessee sent a statement:
"Students for Life of Southeast Tennessee celebrates what appears to be an imminent Supreme Court victory for basic human rights. The draft opinion, which was leaked Monday night, shows a majority of Justices, with Justice Alito writing the opinion, voting to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the two most disastrous decisions in the history of the Court. We condemn the leak as a breach of the high privacy standards of the court and view the leak as a desperate, last ditch attempt by the radical pro-abortion left to put undue pressure on the Justices to vote differently."
The court is expected to issue its opinion by the end of June or early July. An investigation has been launched into the source of the leak.